There is no Press for this Ticker
MedMen Enterprises Inc formerly known as Ladera Ventures Corp is the preeminent cannabis company with multiple assets and operations in California, Nevada, and New York, which combined account for nearly half of North America's addressable legal market. The company owns and operates licensed cannabis facilities in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail.

MedMen Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedMen Enterprises (MMNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MedMen Enterprises's (MMNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedMen Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for MedMen Enterprises (MMNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedMen Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for MedMen Enterprises (MMNWF)?

A

The stock price for MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNWF) is $0.006 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:23:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MedMen Enterprises (MMNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedMen Enterprises.

Q

When is MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNWF) reporting earnings?

A

MedMen Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MedMen Enterprises (MMNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedMen Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does MedMen Enterprises (MMNWF) operate in?

A

MedMen Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.