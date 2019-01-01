MMJ Group Holdings Ltd is a cannabis investment company. It has built a diversified portfolio by investing in emerging cannabis-related sectors including healthcare products, technology, infrastructure, logistics, processing, cultivation, equipment, R&D, and retail. The company's portfolio includes Harvest One, PhytoTech Therapeutics, Weed Me, Fire and Flower, Bien, BevCanna, and others. Its operating segments are Cultivation, Processing and distribution, and Clinical Development.