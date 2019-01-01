QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd is a marine and heavy engineering solutions provider for a range of offshore and onshore facilities and vessels. The company operates through three segments. Its Heavy engineering Business segment is engaged in the provision of service for oil and gas engineering, construction and conversion works. The Marine segment offers repair services and dry docking of liquefied natural gas carriers. Its Other segment comprises of supporting divisions to the group operations and sludge disposal management. The company generates maximum revenue from the Heavy engineering Business segment.

Malaysia Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malaysia Marine (MMHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malaysia Marine (OTCEM: MMHEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Malaysia Marine's (MMHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malaysia Marine.

Q

What is the target price for Malaysia Marine (MMHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malaysia Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for Malaysia Marine (MMHEF)?

A

The stock price for Malaysia Marine (OTCEM: MMHEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malaysia Marine (MMHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malaysia Marine.

Q

When is Malaysia Marine (OTCEM:MMHEF) reporting earnings?

A

Malaysia Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malaysia Marine (MMHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malaysia Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does Malaysia Marine (MMHEF) operate in?

A

Malaysia Marine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.