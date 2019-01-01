Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd is a marine and heavy engineering solutions provider for a range of offshore and onshore facilities and vessels. The company operates through three segments. Its Heavy engineering Business segment is engaged in the provision of service for oil and gas engineering, construction and conversion works. The Marine segment offers repair services and dry docking of liquefied natural gas carriers. Its Other segment comprises of supporting divisions to the group operations and sludge disposal management. The company generates maximum revenue from the Heavy engineering Business segment.