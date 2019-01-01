ñol

Mercell Holding
(OTCGM:MMCLF)
$0.6306
At close: May 26
$0.6005
-0.0301[-4.77%]
After Hours: 7:35AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low0.31 - 0.76Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 502.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap317.1MP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.03Total Float-

Mercell Holding Stock (OTC:MMCLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mercell Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$201.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Mercell Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Mercell Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mercell Holding (OTCGM:MMCLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Mercell Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mercell Holding (OTCGM:MMCLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Mercell Holding

Q
What were Mercell Holding’s (OTCGM:MMCLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Mercell Holding

