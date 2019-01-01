QQQ
Mercell Holding ASA, formerly Mercell Holding AS is an eTender system and Tender alert, provider. Mercell provides a digital platform for public procurement, where buyers and suppliers meet in a web-based marketplace. The suppliers in all industries use Mercell eTender system to find online tenders, public tenders, global tenders, and contracts in the public sector. It operates in three segments: Pre-award Buyers, Pre-award Suppliers, and Post-award. Its products are eNotice, eSourcing, eTendering, eAwarding, eAuction, and eContract. The company's geographical segments are Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Baltics, United Kingdom, and Others.

Mercell Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercell Holding (MMCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercell Holding (OTCGM: MMCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercell Holding's (MMCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercell Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Mercell Holding (MMCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercell Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercell Holding (MMCLF)?

A

The stock price for Mercell Holding (OTCGM: MMCLF) is $0.4942 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:02:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercell Holding (MMCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercell Holding.

Q

When is Mercell Holding (OTCGM:MMCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercell Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercell Holding (MMCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercell Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercell Holding (MMCLF) operate in?

A

Mercell Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.