Mercell Holding ASA, formerly Mercell Holding AS is an eTender system and Tender alert, provider. Mercell provides a digital platform for public procurement, where buyers and suppliers meet in a web-based marketplace. The suppliers in all industries use Mercell eTender system to find online tenders, public tenders, global tenders, and contracts in the public sector. It operates in three segments: Pre-award Buyers, Pre-award Suppliers, and Post-award. Its products are eNotice, eSourcing, eTendering, eAwarding, eAuction, and eContract. The company's geographical segments are Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Baltics, United Kingdom, and Others.