Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc, formerly Metamaterial Inc is a smart materials and photonics company. Its product includes nanoweb, metaAIR, and Glucowise. the company is specialized in nanofabrication, design, and manufacturing of highly functional products that harness the power of light.

Metamaterial Exchangeco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metamaterial Exchangeco (MMATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metamaterial Exchangeco (OTC: MMATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metamaterial Exchangeco's (MMATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metamaterial Exchangeco.

Q

What is the target price for Metamaterial Exchangeco (MMATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metamaterial Exchangeco

Q

Current Stock Price for Metamaterial Exchangeco (MMATF)?

A

The stock price for Metamaterial Exchangeco (OTC: MMATF) is $13.65 last updated Mon Jun 28 2021 19:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metamaterial Exchangeco (MMATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metamaterial Exchangeco.

Q

When is Metamaterial Exchangeco (OTC:MMATF) reporting earnings?

A

Metamaterial Exchangeco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metamaterial Exchangeco (MMATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metamaterial Exchangeco.

Q

What sector and industry does Metamaterial Exchangeco (MMATF) operate in?

A

Metamaterial Exchangeco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.