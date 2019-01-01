QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Marley Spoon AG's is a German-based company is engaged in the food business. It prepares recipes for various country cuisines for vegetarians, meat lovers, and friends of fish dishes. The company uses paper-based packaging tapes, reusable cooling pads and regenerative sheep wool as an insulating material. Its current recipes include Burger with BBQ sauce, Fast Thai beef chop, Krosse chicken legs, Roast pork steaks and many other. The company's geographical segments are the USA; Australia and Europe. It derives a majority of revenue from the USA.

Marley Spoon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marley Spoon (MLYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marley Spoon (OTC: MLYSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marley Spoon's (MLYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marley Spoon.

Q

What is the target price for Marley Spoon (MLYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marley Spoon

Q

Current Stock Price for Marley Spoon (MLYSF)?

A

The stock price for Marley Spoon (OTC: MLYSF) is $0.61 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 15:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marley Spoon (MLYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marley Spoon.

Q

When is Marley Spoon (OTC:MLYSF) reporting earnings?

A

Marley Spoon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marley Spoon (MLYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marley Spoon.

Q

What sector and industry does Marley Spoon (MLYSF) operate in?

A

Marley Spoon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.