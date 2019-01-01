Marley Spoon AG's is a German-based company is engaged in the food business. It prepares recipes for various country cuisines for vegetarians, meat lovers, and friends of fish dishes. The company uses paper-based packaging tapes, reusable cooling pads and regenerative sheep wool as an insulating material. Its current recipes include Burger with BBQ sauce, Fast Thai beef chop, Krosse chicken legs, Roast pork steaks and many other. The company's geographical segments are the USA; Australia and Europe. It derives a majority of revenue from the USA.