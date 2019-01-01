ñol

Multi-Metal Development
(OTCPK:MLYCF)
$0.0235
-0.0003[-1.26%]
Last update: 12:53PM
Day High/Low0.02 - 0.02
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.05
Open / Close0.02 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 251.3M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 31K
Mkt Cap5.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Multi-Metal Development (OTC:MLYCF), Key Statistics

Multi-Metal Development (OTC: MLYCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.4M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
0.59
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-22.9%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.29
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.04
Tangible Book value per share
0.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.8M
Total Assets
25.9M
Total Liabilities
12.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -