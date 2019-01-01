Melexis NV is a Belgium-based company that manufactures and distributes integrated semiconductor devices for use in automotive electronics systems. Its devices have three core capabilities: sensing analog signals & converting for use in the digital world, powering interactions between systems to drive smarter, and communicating in wired & wireless modes between components. Its product portfolio includes Integrated circuits such as current sensors, latches & switches, optical sensors, embedded motor drivers, Fan & pump drivers, Pre-driver, led driver, switch controller, and others. The firm has operations in EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), and NALA (North and Latin America).