Range
0.39 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
34.6K/84K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
367.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
22.45
Shares
907.3M
Outstanding
Metals X Ltd is an Australian mining company. The company is engaged exploration and development of base metals projects in Australia. Its project includes the Renison Tin operation. The project is located on the west coast of Tasmania, approximately 15km north-east of Zeehan.

Metals X Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metals X (MLXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metals X (OTCPK: MLXEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metals X's (MLXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metals X.

Q

What is the target price for Metals X (MLXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metals X

Q

Current Stock Price for Metals X (MLXEF)?

A

The stock price for Metals X (OTCPK: MLXEF) is $0.405 last updated Today at 3:56:34 PM.

Q

Does Metals X (MLXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metals X.

Q

When is Metals X (OTCPK:MLXEF) reporting earnings?

A

Metals X does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metals X (MLXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metals X.

Q

What sector and industry does Metals X (MLXEF) operate in?

A

Metals X is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.