Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$7.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.5M
Earnings History
Malvern Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) reporting earnings?
Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Malvern Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:MLVF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.2M, which beat the estimate of $6.5M.
