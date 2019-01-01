Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting MLVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Malvern Bancorp maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Malvern Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Malvern Bancorp was filed on August 6, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $15.00. The current price Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) is trading at is $15.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
