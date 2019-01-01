Malayan United Industries Bhd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. It operates in five business segments. Its Retailing segment contains various department and specialty stores. The company through its associate design, manufacture, source, distributes and sells garments, accessories and home furnishings products. Its Hotels segment includes holdings and services of hotel properties. The Food segment is involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of confectionery and other food products. The Property segment is involved in property development and investment. The company's Others segment consists of investment activities, property investment and licensing of a trademark.