Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA is a general real estate company. The company reports four segments: Properties for lease, Real estate for sale, Projects, and Management and other. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from its properties for lease segment, which leases shopping malls. The properties for sale segment builds and sells properties in the surrounding areas of the shopping malls. The company generates its revenue in Brazil. The company utilizes merger and acquisition investment as part of its growth strategy.