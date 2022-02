Multiconsult ASA is a specialist in engineering design, consultancy and architecture services. The company's activities involve multidisciplinary consultancy, design, planning, project supervision, project management, geotechnical site surveys, verification and controls in Norway. It provides engineering services in Sweden and Poland in addition to architecture services in all three Scandinavian countries. Its business segments are Buildings & Properties, Industry, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Transportation, Water & Environment, and Cities & Society. Its geographical segments include Greater Oslo Area, Regions Norway, International, and LINK arkitektur.