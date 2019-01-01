Melrose Industries PLC owns manufacturing and industrial businesses operating in several different geographical regions and sectors. Its operating segments consist of Aerospace; Automotive; Powder Metallurgy and Other Industrial segment. The aerospace segment is a multi-technology supplier of both civil and defence air frames and engine structures. The automotive segment is a global technology and systems engineer which designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates an extensive range of driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components. The powder Metallurgy segment provides precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the production of powder metal. Other Industrial segment comprises the Group's Ergotron business.