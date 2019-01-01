QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.96/11.08%
52 Wk
8.65 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Melrose Industries PLC owns manufacturing and industrial businesses operating in several different geographical regions and sectors. Its operating segments consist of Aerospace; Automotive; Powder Metallurgy and Other Industrial segment. The aerospace segment is a multi-technology supplier of both civil and defence air frames and engine structures. The automotive segment is a global technology and systems engineer which designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates an extensive range of driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components. The powder Metallurgy segment provides precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the production of powder metal. Other Industrial segment comprises the Group's Ergotron business.

Melrose Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melrose Industries (MLSYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melrose Industries (OTCPK: MLSYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Melrose Industries's (MLSYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Melrose Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Melrose Industries (MLSYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Melrose Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Melrose Industries (MLSYY)?

A

The stock price for Melrose Industries (OTCPK: MLSYY) is $8.65 last updated Today at 2:51:17 PM.

Q

Does Melrose Industries (MLSYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melrose Industries.

Q

When is Melrose Industries (OTCPK:MLSYY) reporting earnings?

A

Melrose Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Melrose Industries (MLSYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melrose Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Melrose Industries (MLSYY) operate in?

A

Melrose Industries is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.