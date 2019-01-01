VK Co Ltd is engaged in developing the ecosystem helping people with their day-to-day needs online. The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citymobil and City drive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox, and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.