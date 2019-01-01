Millrock Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the business activities of exploration and development of mineral resources. The company utilizes the Project Generator business model. Through research and early-stage exploration, the company generates new exploration ideas, acquires mineral rights and performs exploration work to clearly identify drilling targets. The company derives revenue from contracts with customers through overhead recovery fees and exploration services. It has interests in the properties of Liberty Bell, Treasure creek, Ester dome, Batamote and others.