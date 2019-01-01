QQQ
Range
0.37 - 0.38
Vol / Avg.
23.1K/90.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.94
Mkt Cap
50.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
137.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Millennial Precious Metals Corp is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its eight gold and silver projects located in Nevada and Arizona, USA. The company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects located in Nevada namely Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource contains 776kozs of oxide Au and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource contains 427kozs of oxide Au.

Millennial Precious Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Millennial Precious (MLPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Millennial Precious (OTCQB: MLPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Millennial Precious's (MLPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Millennial Precious.

Q

What is the target price for Millennial Precious (MLPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Millennial Precious

Q

Current Stock Price for Millennial Precious (MLPMF)?

A

The stock price for Millennial Precious (OTCQB: MLPMF) is $0.3684 last updated Today at 3:49:48 PM.

Q

Does Millennial Precious (MLPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Millennial Precious.

Q

When is Millennial Precious (OTCQB:MLPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Millennial Precious does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Millennial Precious (MLPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Millennial Precious.

Q

What sector and industry does Millennial Precious (MLPMF) operate in?

A

Millennial Precious is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.