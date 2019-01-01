Millennial Precious Metals Corp is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its eight gold and silver projects located in Nevada and Arizona, USA. The company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects located in Nevada namely Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource contains 776kozs of oxide Au and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource contains 427kozs of oxide Au.