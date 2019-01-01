QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
49
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Multipolar Technology Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in consultation, integration, and information technology management. Its business activities include Strategy & Planning, Customer Experience Platforms & Services, Digital Insights, Business Solution Platforms & Services, Hybrid Integration Platforms & Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Platforms & Services, and Security Platforms & Services. Most of its revenue comes from Hardware & Supporting Devices, followed by IT Outsourcing and Technology Services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Multipolar Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Multipolar Technology (MLPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Multipolar Technology (OTCPK: MLPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Multipolar Technology's (MLPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Multipolar Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Multipolar Technology (MLPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Multipolar Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Multipolar Technology (MLPLF)?

A

The stock price for Multipolar Technology (OTCPK: MLPLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Multipolar Technology (MLPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Multipolar Technology.

Q

When is Multipolar Technology (OTCPK:MLPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Multipolar Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Multipolar Technology (MLPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Multipolar Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Multipolar Technology (MLPLF) operate in?

A

Multipolar Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.