Molecular Pharmacology USA Ltd is a development-stage biotechnology company, through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing a new analgesic and anti-inflammatory molecule known as Tripeptofen. Tripeptofen is likely to appear in a new group of products suitable for the treatment of common everyday pain. As an analgesic and anti-inflammatory drug, Tripeptofen is unusual due to its rapid speed of action and its topical or rub-on application. The majority of over-the-counter anti-pain and anti-inflammatory products sold for the treatment of acute localized pain are based on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen across the region of Australia and the USA.