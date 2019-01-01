ñol

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040
(ARCA:MLPB)
19.1102
0.098[0.52%]
Last update: 9:41AM
15 minutes delayed

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (ARCA:MLPB), Dividends

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.36%

Annual Dividend

$1.584

Last Dividend

Jul 16, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (MLPB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on July 24, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (MLPB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (MLPB). The last dividend payout was on July 24, 2018 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (MLPB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (MLPB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on July 24, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (ARCA:MLPB)?
A

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April 2, 2040 (MLPB) was $0.40 and was paid out next on July 24, 2018.

