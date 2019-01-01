ñol

Maui Land & Pineapple Co
(NYSE:MLP)
10.486
-0.184[-1.72%]
Last update: 1:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.49 - 10.73
52 Week High/Low9.24 - 12.36
Open / Close10.57 / -
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.1.4K / 9K
Mkt Cap204.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float6.9M

Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP), Dividends

Maui Land & Pineapple Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Maui Land & Pineapple Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 8, 2000
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maui Land & Pineapple Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 1, 1999.

Q
What date did I need to own Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP). The last dividend payout was on January 1, 1999 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 1, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP)?
A

Maui Land & Pineapple Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) was $0.13 and was paid out next on January 1, 1999.

