Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP), Dividends

Maui Land & Pineapple Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Maui Land & Pineapple Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Maui Land & Pineapple Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 1, 1999.
