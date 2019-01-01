ñol

MeridianLink
(NYSE:MLNK)
17.89
0.06[0.34%]
Last update: 2:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.47 - 18.19
52 Week High/Low13.81 - 29
Open / Close18.14 / -
Float / Outstanding24.9M / 80.5M
Vol / Avg.84.4K / 182.3K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.09
Total Float24.9M

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK), Key Statistics

MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
82.64
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.25
Price / Book (mrq)
2.53
Price / EBITDA
19.17
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
23
Earnings Yield
-1.52%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.05
Tangible Book value per share
-3.54
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
487.3M
Total Assets
1.1B
Total Liabilities
487.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.03
Gross Margin
66.27%
Net Margin
10.28%
EBIT Margin
19.65%
EBITDA Margin
37.39%
Operating Margin
23.2%