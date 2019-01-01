QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
717.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Midland Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company engages in property agency businesses for residential, commercial and industrial properties and shops, and other businesses which mainly include property leasing, immigration consultancy services, and mortgage referral services in Hong Kong, China, and Macau. Its segment includes Property agency consisting of Residential properties, and Commercial and industrial properties and shops, and other businesses segment which includes property leasing, immigration consultancy services, money lending services, and mortgage referral services. The majority of the revenue is derived from Residential Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Midland Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midland Holdings (MLNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midland Holdings (OTCPK: MLNHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Midland Holdings's (MLNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Midland Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Midland Holdings (MLNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Midland Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Midland Holdings (MLNHF)?

A

The stock price for Midland Holdings (OTCPK: MLNHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Midland Holdings (MLNHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Midland Holdings.

Q

When is Midland Holdings (OTCPK:MLNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Midland Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Midland Holdings (MLNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midland Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Midland Holdings (MLNHF) operate in?

A

Midland Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.