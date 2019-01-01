Midland Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company engages in property agency businesses for residential, commercial and industrial properties and shops, and other businesses which mainly include property leasing, immigration consultancy services, and mortgage referral services in Hong Kong, China, and Macau. Its segment includes Property agency consisting of Residential properties, and Commercial and industrial properties and shops, and other businesses segment which includes property leasing, immigration consultancy services, money lending services, and mortgage referral services. The majority of the revenue is derived from Residential Properties.