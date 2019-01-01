QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
13.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
665.9M
Outstanding
Metallica Minerals Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation, and development of its bauxite project. The company's project interests include Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project, Esmeralda base metals, gold and graphite project.

Metallica Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metallica Minerals (MLMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metallica Minerals (OTCPK: MLMZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metallica Minerals's (MLMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metallica Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Metallica Minerals (MLMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metallica Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Metallica Minerals (MLMZF)?

A

The stock price for Metallica Minerals (OTCPK: MLMZF) is $0.02054 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:22:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metallica Minerals (MLMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metallica Minerals.

Q

When is Metallica Minerals (OTCPK:MLMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Metallica Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metallica Minerals (MLMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metallica Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Metallica Minerals (MLMZF) operate in?

A

Metallica Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.