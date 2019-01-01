QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Medlink International Inc is a healthcare IT service company. The company provides integrated suite of software developed for clinical information, interoperability and physicians, laboratories, hospitals and regional healthcare organizations.

Analyst Ratings

Medlink International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medlink International (MLKNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medlink International (OTCEM: MLKNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medlink International's (MLKNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medlink International.

Q

What is the target price for Medlink International (MLKNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medlink International

Q

Current Stock Price for Medlink International (MLKNA)?

A

The stock price for Medlink International (OTCEM: MLKNA) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:10:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medlink International (MLKNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medlink International.

Q

When is Medlink International (OTCEM:MLKNA) reporting earnings?

A

Medlink International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medlink International (MLKNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medlink International.

Q

What sector and industry does Medlink International (MLKNA) operate in?

A

Medlink International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.