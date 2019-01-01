ñol

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN), Dividends

MillerKnoll issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MillerKnoll generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.33%

Annual Dividend

$0.752

Last Dividend

May 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MillerKnoll Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MillerKnoll (MLKN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MillerKnoll. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on July 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MillerKnoll (MLKN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for MillerKnoll ($MLKN) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of MillerKnoll (MLKN) shares by May 28, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next MillerKnoll (MLKN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for MillerKnoll (MLKN) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)?
A

MillerKnoll has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MillerKnoll (MLKN) was $0.19 and was paid out next on July 15, 2022.

