Mueller Industries
(NYSE:MLI)
54.485
0.635[1.18%]
Last update: 1:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.63 - 54.69
52 Week High/Low39 - 63.07
Open / Close54.55 / -
Float / Outstanding40.5M / 56.9M
Vol / Avg.84.1K / 340.8K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E5.43
50d Avg. Price54.78
Div / Yield1/1.86%
Payout Ratio6.45
EPS2.82
Total Float40.5M

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI), Key Statistics

Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.9B
Trailing P/E
5.43
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.77
Price / Book (mrq)
2.24
Price / EBITDA
3.76
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.62
Earnings Yield
18.42%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.36
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
24.08
Tangible Book value per share
19.99
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
539.8M
Total Assets
1.9B
Total Liabilities
539.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.51
Gross Margin
26.29%
Net Margin
15.67%
EBIT Margin
21.14%
EBITDA Margin
22.22%
Operating Margin
20.51%