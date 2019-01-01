ñol

Mitsubishi Estate REIT
(OTC:MLGRF)
Mitsubishi Estate REIT (OTC:MLGRF), Dividends

Mitsubishi Estate REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsubishi Estate REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Mitsubishi Estate REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

Q
What date did I need to own Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

Q
How much per share is the next Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mitsubishi Estate REIT (OTC:MLGRF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

