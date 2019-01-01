QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
391.1K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics REIT Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust with logistics facilities as its main investment target. Its portfolio consists of eight properties mainly located in Tokyo metropolitan area.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mitsubishi Estate REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Estate REIT (OTC: MLGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Estate REIT's (MLGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Estate REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Estate REIT (OTC: MLGRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Estate REIT (OTC:MLGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Estate REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Estate REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Estate REIT (MLGRF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Estate REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.