Malaga Financial
(OTCPK:MLGF)
23.50
00
Last update: 11:32AM
15 minutes delayed

Malaga Financial (OTC:MLGF), Dividends

Malaga Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Malaga Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.00%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Malaga Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Malaga Financial (MLGF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Malaga Financial (MLGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Malaga Financial ($MLGF) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Malaga Financial (MLGF) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Malaga Financial (MLGF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Malaga Financial (MLGF) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Malaga Financial (OTCPK:MLGF)?
A

The most current yield for Malaga Financial (MLGF) is 4.26% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

