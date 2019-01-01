QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Malaga Financial Corpis a full-service community bank. The bank is primarily a real estate lender concentrating on financing apartments, construction projects and single-family residences. Its operations are related to traditional banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the lending and investing of money. The company's customers consist of individuals and small-to-midsize businesses located primarily in the Palos Verdes Peninsula and adjoining areas of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California.

Analyst Ratings

Malaga Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malaga Financial (MLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malaga Financial (OTCPK: MLGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Malaga Financial's (MLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malaga Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Malaga Financial (MLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malaga Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Malaga Financial (MLGF)?

A

The stock price for Malaga Financial (OTCPK: MLGF) is $25.67 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:35:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malaga Financial (MLGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Malaga Financial (OTCPK:MLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Malaga Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malaga Financial (MLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malaga Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Malaga Financial (MLGF) operate in?

A

Malaga Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.