M3 Metals Stock (OTC:MLGCD), Quotes and News Summary

M3 Metals
(OTCQB:MLGCD)
$0.192
At close: Sep 16
Day Range0.02 - 0.1952 Wk Range- - -Open / Close0.02 / 0.19Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.2K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.1

M3 Metals Corp is a Canadian listed company. The company's business is to acquire, explore, and develop interests in mineral properties located in North America. Its only operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of assets. The company's projects include Mohave Mine Gold; Aspen Gold; and Block 103 Iron Ore projects.
M3 Metals Questions & Answers

How do I buy M3 Metals (MLGCD) stock?
You can purchase shares of M3 Metals (OTCQB: MLGCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are M3 Metals's (MLGCD) competitors?
There are no as such competitors for M3 Metals.

What is the target price for M3 Metals (MLGCD) stock?
There is no analysis for M3 Metals

Current Stock Price for M3 Metals (MLGCD)?
The stock price for M3 Metals (OTCQB: MLGCD) is $0.192 last updated September 16, 2022, 2:07 PM UTC.

Does M3 Metals (MLGCD) pay a dividend?
There are no upcoming dividends for M3 Metals.

When is M3 Metals (OTCQB:MLGCD) reporting earnings?
M3 Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is M3 Metals (MLGCD) going to split?
There is no upcoming split for M3 Metals.

What sector and industry does M3 Metals (MLGCD) operate in?
M3 Metals is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.