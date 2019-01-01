M3 Metals Stock (OTC:MLGCD), Quotes and News Summary

M3 Metals Stock (OTC: MLGCD)
|Day Range0.02 - 0.19
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close0.02 / 0.19
|Float / Outstanding- / -
|Vol / Avg.2K / -
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.1
You can purchase shares of M3 Metals (OTCQB: MLGCD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for M3 Metals.
There is no analysis for M3 Metals
The stock price for M3 Metals (OTCQB: MLGCD) is $0.192 last updated September 16, 2022, 2:07 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for M3 Metals.
M3 Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for M3 Metals.
M3 Metals is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.