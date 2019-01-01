QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
11.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
469.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Major League Football Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the operation of a professional spring football league. It is seeking to establish, develop and operate Major League Football (MLFB) as a professional spring football league in the United States.

Major League Football Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Major League Football (MLFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Major League Football (OTCPK: MLFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Major League Football's (MLFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Major League Football.

Q

What is the target price for Major League Football (MLFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Major League Football

Q

Current Stock Price for Major League Football (MLFB)?

A

The stock price for Major League Football (OTCPK: MLFB) is $0.025 last updated Today at 4:18:15 PM.

Q

Does Major League Football (MLFB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Major League Football.

Q

When is Major League Football (OTCPK:MLFB) reporting earnings?

A

Major League Football does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Major League Football (MLFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Major League Football.

Q

What sector and industry does Major League Football (MLFB) operate in?

A

Major League Football is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.