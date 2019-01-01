ñol

Mountain China Resorts
(OTCPK:MLCOF)
0.017
00
Last update: 11:34AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 308.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap5.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Mountain China Resorts (OTC:MLCOF), Dividends

Mountain China Resorts issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mountain China Resorts generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Mountain China Resorts Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mountain China Resorts (MLCOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain China Resorts.

Q
What date did I need to own Mountain China Resorts (MLCOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain China Resorts.

Q
How much per share is the next Mountain China Resorts (MLCOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain China Resorts.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mountain China Resorts (OTCPK:MLCOF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain China Resorts.

