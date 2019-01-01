ñol

Mesa Laboratories
(NASDAQ:MLAB)
209.27
0.02[0.01%]
Last update: 1:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low206.37 - 211.28
52 Week High/Low204.28 - 333.42
Open / Close211.28 / -
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 5.3M
Vol / Avg.7.6K / 27.2K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E143.32
50d Avg. Price233.54
Div / Yield0.64/0.31%
Payout Ratio43.84
EPS-0.39
Total Float3.7M

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB), Key Statistics

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
143.32
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
141.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.96
Price / Book (mrq)
2.78
Price / EBITDA
33.64
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
37.94
Earnings Yield
0.7%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
75.27
Tangible Book value per share
-30.74
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
325.4M
Total Assets
721.7M
Total Liabilities
325.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
52.34%
Net Margin
-3.77%
EBIT Margin
-2.42%
EBITDA Margin
10.08%
Operating Margin
-4.59%