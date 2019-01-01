|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of District Metals (OTCPK: MKVNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for District Metals.
There is no analysis for District Metals
The stock price for District Metals (OTCPK: MKVNF) is $0.16166 last updated Today at 3:22:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for District Metals.
District Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for District Metals.
District Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.