QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.16 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
14M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
District Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company that is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. The company's main focus is polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen District in Sweden, which is situated between the Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

District Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy District Metals (MKVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of District Metals (OTCPK: MKVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are District Metals's (MKVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for District Metals.

Q

What is the target price for District Metals (MKVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for District Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for District Metals (MKVNF)?

A

The stock price for District Metals (OTCPK: MKVNF) is $0.16166 last updated Today at 3:22:46 PM.

Q

Does District Metals (MKVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for District Metals.

Q

When is District Metals (OTCPK:MKVNF) reporting earnings?

A

District Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is District Metals (MKVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for District Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does District Metals (MKVNF) operate in?

A

District Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.