District Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company that is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. The company's main focus is polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen District in Sweden, which is situated between the Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend.