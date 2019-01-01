ñol

MarketAxess Holdings
(NASDAQ:MKTX)
277.89
-3.79[-1.35%]
Last update: 1:15PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low275.3 - 285.77
52 Week High/Low249.01 - 498.97
Open / Close279.68 / -
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 37.7M
Vol / Avg.129.6K / 406.1K
Mkt Cap10.5B
P/E44.22
50d Avg. Price287.94
Div / Yield2.8/0.99%
Payout Ratio42.07
EPS1.73
Total Float32.9M

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), Key Statistics

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.3B
Trailing P/E
44.22
Forward P/E
39.37
PE Ratio (TTM)
44.27
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.81
Price / Sales (ttm)
15.53
Price / Book (mrq)
10.39
Price / EBITDA
27.67
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
26.73
Earnings Yield
2.26%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.22
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.12
Tangible Book value per share
20.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
683.9M
Total Assets
1.7B
Total Liabilities
683.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.19
Gross Margin
74.33%
Net Margin
34.81%
EBIT Margin
48.69%
EBITDA Margin
57.7%
Operating Margin
47.35%