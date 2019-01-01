ñol

MKS Instruments
(NASDAQ:MKSI)
120.32
-3.18[-2.57%]
Last update: 1:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low119.38 - 125.09
52 Week High/Low110.26 - 191.85
Open / Close125.09 / -
Float / Outstanding49.7M / 55.7M
Vol / Avg.171.9K / 620.4K
Mkt Cap6.7B
P/E12.03
50d Avg. Price126.14
Div / Yield0.88/0.71%
Payout Ratio8.57
EPS2.58
Total Float49.7M

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), Key Statistics

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.8B
Trailing P/E
12.03
Forward P/E
11.71
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.3
Price / Book (mrq)
2.27
Price / EBITDA
8.38
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.33
Earnings Yield
8.32%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.45
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
54.38
Tangible Book value per share
22.26
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.6B
Total Assets
4.6B
Total Liabilities
1.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.17
Gross Margin
45.01%
Net Margin
19.27%
EBIT Margin
23.85%
EBITDA Margin
27.63%
Operating Margin
23.58%