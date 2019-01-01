QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/29.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
163.1M
Outstanding
Marksmen Energy Inc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas. The company's revenue is derived entirely through the sale of crude oil. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the United States and Canada. The company's project includes the Cambrian Knox Unconformity Project.

Marksmen Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marksmen Energy (MKSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marksmen Energy (OTCPK: MKSEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marksmen Energy's (MKSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marksmen Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Marksmen Energy (MKSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marksmen Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Marksmen Energy (MKSEF)?

A

The stock price for Marksmen Energy (OTCPK: MKSEF) is $0.0349 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:17:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marksmen Energy (MKSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marksmen Energy.

Q

When is Marksmen Energy (OTCPK:MKSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Marksmen Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marksmen Energy (MKSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marksmen Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Marksmen Energy (MKSEF) operate in?

A

Marksmen Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.