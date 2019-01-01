QQQ
Valora Holding AG is a retailing company in Europe. The company's segments are Valora Retail, Food Service and Other. Valora Retail operates small retail outlets in Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, and Austria. It operates marketing and distribution systems for press, tobacco and consumer products for daily use and the impulse buyer's market. Its market presence is comprised of the k kiosk, k presse + buch, avec, Naville, ServiceStore DB, CIGO, and others. Ditsch/Brezelkonig produces lye-bread and other bakery products in Germany and Switzerland. These are distributed both to its Ditsch/Brezelkonig outlets and to the wholesale sector. The company derives its revenue majorly from the Valora Retail segment.

Valora Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valora Holding (MKRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valora Holding (OTCPK: MKRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valora Holding's (MKRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valora Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Valora Holding (MKRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valora Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Valora Holding (MKRMF)?

A

The stock price for Valora Holding (OTCPK: MKRMF) is $235 last updated Fri Mar 05 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valora Holding (MKRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valora Holding.

Q

When is Valora Holding (OTCPK:MKRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Valora Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valora Holding (MKRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valora Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Valora Holding (MKRMF) operate in?

A

Valora Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.