QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Meiko Trans
(OTCGM:MKOTF)
8.00
00
Last update: 11:51AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8 - 9.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 29.8M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2K
Mkt Cap238.4M
P/E6.67
50d Avg. Price8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS27.37
Total Float-

Meiko Trans (OTC:MKOTF), Key Statistics

Meiko Trans (OTC: MKOTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
176.1M
Trailing P/E
6.67
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.39
Price / Book (mrq)
0.31
Price / EBITDA
4.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.28
Earnings Yield
14.98%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.07
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
25.62
Tangible Book value per share
25.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28.5B
Total Assets
129.6B
Total Liabilities
28.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.42
Gross Margin
19.71%
Net Margin
6.16%
EBIT Margin
9.71%
EBITDA Margin
9.71%
Operating Margin
8.51%