M1 Kliniken AG is a healthcare company operating in the market for aesthetic medical treatment and plastic surgery. It operates through Beauty and Trade segments. Its activities are focused on providing aesthetic medical treatment. In addition to medical aesthetic treatments, the company also develops and markets pharmaceutical, medical and medical technology products for aesthetic surgery and cosmetic dermatology. Some of the treatments offered by the group are lip under injection, eyebrow lift, tummy tuck, breast reduction, sweat treatment, liposuction, and others. The organization conducts its business operations in Germany.