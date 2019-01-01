QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
M1 Kliniken AG is a healthcare company operating in the market for aesthetic medical treatment and plastic surgery. It operates through Beauty and Trade segments. Its activities are focused on providing aesthetic medical treatment. In addition to medical aesthetic treatments, the company also develops and markets pharmaceutical, medical and medical technology products for aesthetic surgery and cosmetic dermatology. Some of the treatments offered by the group are lip under injection, eyebrow lift, tummy tuck, breast reduction, sweat treatment, liposuction, and others. The organization conducts its business operations in Germany.

M1 Kliniken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M1 Kliniken (MKLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M1 Kliniken (OTCPK: MKLNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are M1 Kliniken's (MKLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for M1 Kliniken.

Q

What is the target price for M1 Kliniken (MKLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for M1 Kliniken

Q

Current Stock Price for M1 Kliniken (MKLNF)?

A

The stock price for M1 Kliniken (OTCPK: MKLNF) is $11.7284 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 15:51:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does M1 Kliniken (MKLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for M1 Kliniken.

Q

When is M1 Kliniken (OTCPK:MKLNF) reporting earnings?

A

M1 Kliniken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is M1 Kliniken (MKLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M1 Kliniken.

Q

What sector and industry does M1 Kliniken (MKLNF) operate in?

A

M1 Kliniken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.