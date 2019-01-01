ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Marimekko
(OTCPK:MKKOF)
12.5625
00
Last update: 2:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.56 - 84.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 40.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap510.3M
P/E19.31
50d Avg. Price12.56
Div / Yield1.73/13.77%
Payout Ratio33.11
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Marimekko (OTC:MKKOF), Key Statistics

Marimekko (OTC: MKKOF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
568.6M
Trailing P/E
19.31
Forward P/E
18.52
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.43
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.63
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.98
Price / Book (mrq)
7.04
Price / EBITDA
10.77
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.03
Earnings Yield
5.18%
Price change 1 M
0.74
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.78
Tangible Book value per share
1.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
52.1M
Total Assets
119.4M
Total Liabilities
52.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
62.95%
Net Margin
13.99%
EBIT Margin
19.25%
EBITDA Margin
26.15%
Operating Margin
18.39%