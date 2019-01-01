ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Merck
(OTCPK:MKKGY)
36.67
-1.05[-2.78%]
Last update: 12:55PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.64 - 37.34
52 Week High/Low33 - 52.29
Open / Close37.34 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.2B
Vol / Avg.159.4K / 87.4K
Mkt Cap79.7B
P/E23.88
50d Avg. Price38.2
Div / Yield0.39/1.04%
Payout Ratio19.08
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Merck (OTC:MKKGY), Key Statistics

Merck (OTC: MKKGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
23.88
Forward P/E
17.54
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.56
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.33
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.76
Price / Book (mrq)
3.32
Price / EBITDA
12.49
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.98
Earnings Yield
4.19%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.65
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.36
Tangible Book value per share
-1.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23.2B
Total Assets
46.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.18
Gross Margin
61.77%
Net Margin
16.93%
EBIT Margin
23.16%
EBITDA Margin
31.44%
Operating Margin
22.66%