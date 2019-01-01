MCNB Banks (OTC:MKIN), Dividends

MCNB Banks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MCNB Banks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for MCNB Banks.
There are no upcoming dividends for MCNB Banks (MKIN). The last dividend payout was on March 10, 2010 and was $0.15
There are no upcoming dividends for MCNB Banks (MKIN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 10, 2010
The most current yield for MCNB Banks (MKIN) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 10, 2010
Browse dividends on all stocks.