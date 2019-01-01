ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
MCNB Banks
(OTCPK:MKIN)
21.25
00
Last update: 12:24PM
15 minutes delayed

MCNB Banks (OTC:MKIN), Dividends

MCNB Banks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MCNB Banks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 1, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MCNB Banks Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MCNB Banks (MKIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MCNB Banks.

Q
What date did I need to own MCNB Banks (MKIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MCNB Banks (MKIN). The last dividend payout was on March 10, 2010 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next MCNB Banks (MKIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MCNB Banks (MKIN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 10, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for MCNB Banks (OTCPK:MKIN)?
A

The most current yield for MCNB Banks (MKIN) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 10, 2010

