Markforged Holding
(NYSE:MKFG)
2.375
-0.265[-10.04%]
Last update: 12:49PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.38 - 2.68
52 Week High/Low2.33 - 11
Open / Close2.64 / -
Float / Outstanding109.2M / 187.9M
Vol / Avg.739K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap446.3M
P/E27.27
50d Avg. Price3.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float109.2M

Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG), Key Statistics

Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
240.6M
Trailing P/E
27.27
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.31
Price / Book (mrq)
1.95
Price / EBITDA
23.94
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.66
Earnings Yield
3.67%
Price change 1 M
0.77
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.35
Tangible Book value per share
1.35
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
75.3M
Total Assets
329.7M
Total Liabilities
75.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
53.09%
Net Margin
19.39%
EBIT Margin
19.39%
EBITDA Margin
24.71%
Operating Margin
-96.77%