Makita
(OTCPK:MKEWF)
27.46
00
Last update: 3:07PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.46 - 50.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 271.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E14.28
50d Avg. Price31.35
Div / Yield0.16/0.57%
Payout Ratio28.18
EPS49.84
Total Float-

Makita (OTC:MKEWF), Key Statistics

Makita (OTC: MKEWF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7B
Trailing P/E
14.28
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.33
Price / Book (mrq)
1.35
Price / EBITDA
8.08
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.58
Earnings Yield
7%
Price change 1 M
0.9
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.36
Tangible Book value per share
20.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
192.1B
Total Assets
902.1B
Total Liabilities
192.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.31
Gross Margin
30.14%
Net Margin
7.41%
EBIT Margin
11.75%
EBITDA Margin
14.64%
Operating Margin
11.54%