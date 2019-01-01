ñol

Molecular Data
(NASDAQ:MKD)
Molecular Data Inc. - ADS recently split on Monday, May 23, 2022 with a ratio of 1:15
0.6623
00
At close: Jun 9
0.6623
00
PreMarket: 6:43AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 1.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.2M
Vol / Avg.4.2K / 16.5M
Mkt Cap8.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-8.55
Total Float-

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Molecular Data

No Data

Molecular Data Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Molecular Data (MKD)?
A

There is no price target for Molecular Data

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Molecular Data (MKD)?
A

There is no analyst for Molecular Data

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Molecular Data (MKD)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Molecular Data

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Molecular Data (MKD) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Molecular Data

